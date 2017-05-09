Peterbilt showcases new electric Model 520

DENTON, Texas –Peterbilt is showcasing its Model 520 refuse truck demo with an advanced battery-electric drive system at the WasteExpo 2017 show in New Orleans, La. from May 8-11.

The Model 520 on display features Transpower ElecTruck drive system, which has accumulated over 80,000 miles of Class 8 heavy duty use in a variety of commercial applications since 2013. The ElecTruck system uses high-power electric motors, inverters. and batteries to power commercial trucks.

“Peterbilt is working closely with its partners to explore the capabilities and performance of battery-electric drive systems.” said Scott Newhouse, Peterbilt chief engineer. “Customers in urban environments and applications such as drayage and refuse collection stand to benefit from the zero-emissions performance of these advanced vehicles.”

The ElecTruck system also features a 70 kilowatt onboard battery charger that can fully charge the truck’s lithium-ion battery pack in two-four hours.

Peterbilt also announced that it is rolling out three new cab configurations for the Model 520: Left-Hand Drive, Right-Hand Drive and Right-Hand Stand-Up Drive in addition to the existing Dual Seated Drive configuration.

“The Model 520 provides superior performance and adaptability in rugged operating environments,” said Robert Woodall, assistant general manager of Sales and Marketing. “Offering a full lineup of cab configurations for the refuse market further enhances the versatility of this vocational vehicle for our customers’ operations.”