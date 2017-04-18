Peterbilt unveils special Canadian anniversary edition of its Model 389

DENTON, Texas – Peterbilt is saluting Canada’s 150th anniversary through its special edition Model 389 with exclusive Canadian features.

“Canadian owner-operators and premium carriers can honor Canada with the addition of Peterbilt’s Model 389 Canadian 150th Anniversary Edition,” says Kyle Quinn, Peterbilt General Manager and PACCAR Senior Vice President. “It delivers proven productivity, dependability and uptime combined with unique styling and understated elegance.”

The Model 389 Canadian 150th Anniversary Edition is configured with a 131-inch BBC and can be spec’d in 72- and 78-inch sleeper configurations. Exterior features of the Model 389 Canadian 150th Anniversary Edition include: Exhaust Stacks etched with “Canada 150”; bumper with 150th Anniversary emblem; Polished battery box, fuel tanks and quarter fenders; Numbered Canadian 150th Anniversary Emblem on each side of the sleeper; and Special formulated Legendary Canadian red paint color.

Inside the cab, Model 389 Canadian 150th Anniversary Edition has exclusive features and branding that includes: Platinum-level Arctic Gray interior with a dark top dash with blackwood finish accents on the dash, doors, manual transmission shifter knob and sleeper cabinet trim; Peterbilt Premium Leather Seats Featuring a Maple Leaf on the Headrest; and Stylized steering wheel.

“The Model 389 Canadian 150th Anniversary Edition holds its own among Peterbilt’s most iconic trucks,” Quinn says. “Through unparalleled performance and unique design, it commands attention and furthers our tradition of providing trucks with industry-leading quality.”

The Model 389 Canadian 150th Anniversary Edition is available now for order through Peterbilt dealerships with production scheduled for May 15, 2017.