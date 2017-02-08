Phillips Industries names new vice-president of sales

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. — Phillips Industries has promoted Rob Myers to vice-president of sales.

Myers joined Phillips Industries in September 2015 as director of sales. The promotion to vice-president recognizes his contributions to building the Phillips sales organization to best support original equipment manufacturers, parts distributors and truck fleet operators, the company said.

“Rob has become a key component of the organizational structure we are building to be the most responsive component manufacturer serving the global commercial vehicle industry,” stated Rob Phillips, president and COO. “Rob’s promotion is well deserved and we’re all very excited about the future under his leadership.”