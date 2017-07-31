Phillips restructures sales team

SANTA FE SPRING, Calif. — Phillips Industries announced today that it has restructured its sales team.

As part of this restructure, Phillips Industries has created two special teams to enhance their presence in the field.

The first is the National Accounts Team, led by Randy Walker, developed in response to the ever-growing demand for specialized services. This team is responsible for ensuring Phillips products are available to fleets and drivers nationwide.

The second team, calling specifically on the fleets, is the new Fleet Focus Team, ensuring fleets are up to date with the latest solutions to service issues. In addition, they help in specifying future vehicles that would promote the best total cost of ownership for their operation, helping drive sales to distributor networks.

The National Accounts Team is led by Randy Walker, director of national accounts with Nick Chelman, national accounts sales manager.

The Fleet Focus Team is ed by Jeffrey McKeown, OEM trailer and technical sales manager, with Mathew Sayre, national fleet sales manager and Andy Summers, strategic fleet sales manager.

In addition, John Nugent has been promoted to national aftermarket sales manager, Shon Couch promoted to western regional sales manager, Mike Poschner continues as national sales manager for Canada, Scott Storie promoted to senior territory sales manager covering Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. New territory sales managers include:

Ken Armstrong (Quebec & Canada’s Atlantic Region), Brian Maclean (Southeast U.S.), Mark Steinel (Northeast U.S.), and Ryan Thurston (Pacific Northwest U.S).

“The Phillips Industries’ brand is recognized for high quality products that are developed as solutions to the industry’s toughest problems,” said Rob Myers, vice-president of sales. “Our commitment to the commercial vehicle industry is second to none. Having a strong organization focusing on the individual needs of the fleets, either directly or through our distributors, is key to our success.”