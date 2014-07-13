Pinecrest Restaurant and Truck Stop to close this August

Vaughan, Ont. – After 45 years as a family-run business, the Pinecrest Restaurant and Truck Stop located on Hwy 7 between Jane and Keele will be closing its doors.
Kay and Bill Nikolakakos took over the landmark truck stop in 1969 when they were just a couple of newlyweds. Since then, they worked together and built up a loyal clientele. The charming restaurant is covered in more than 500 decorative plates from returning customers who bring them as a souvenir to the Nikolakakos’.
Regulars of the beloved truck stop will miss the couple’s hospitality and home-cooked food.
Pinecrest’s doors officially close on August 2nd, 2014, so patrons are encouraged to drop by and say hello (and goodbye) one last time before then.
All the best to Bill and Kay, I stopped at the Pinecrest on a regular basis and it felt like home.
8 Farmstead Cres
Congrats and I hope that you enjoy your well deserved retirement
They will surely be missed, we visited them several times over the years and we think of them as part of our family. I hope they enjoy their well deserved retirement.
Have a great retirement,Bill and Kay am gonna miss those great homecooked meals.
Best coffee I ever had. The souvenirs of Pinecrest Speedway always had my head spinning while in there, too much info too fast. Have a great retirement!