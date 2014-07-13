Pinecrest Restaurant and Truck Stop to close this August

Vaughan, Ont. – After 45 years as a family-run business, the Pinecrest Restaurant and Truck Stop located on Hwy 7 between Jane and Keele will be closing its doors.

Kay and Bill Nikolakakos took over the landmark truck stop in 1969 when they were just a couple of newlyweds. Since then, they worked together and built up a loyal clientele. The charming restaurant is covered in more than 500 decorative plates from returning customers who bring them as a souvenir to the Nikolakakos’.

Regulars of the beloved truck stop will miss the couple’s hospitality and home-cooked food.

Pinecrest’s doors officially close on August 2nd, 2014, so patrons are encouraged to drop by and say hello (and goodbye) one last time before then.