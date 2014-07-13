Truck News

Pinecrest Restaurant and Truck Stop to close this August

Bill and Kay circa 1970
Bill and Kay today

Pinecrest Restaurant, 1969
Pinecrest Restaurant today


Vaughan, Ont. – After 45 years as a family-run business, the Pinecrest Restaurant and Truck Stop located on Hwy 7 between Jane and Keele will be closing its doors.

Kay and Bill Nikolakakos took over the landmark truck stop in 1969 when they were just a couple of newlyweds. Since then, they worked together and built up a loyal clientele. The charming restaurant is covered in more than 500 decorative plates from returning customers who bring them as a souvenir to the Nikolakakos’.

Regulars of the beloved truck stop will miss the couple’s hospitality and home-cooked food.

Pinecrest’s doors officially close on August 2nd, 2014, so patrons are encouraged to drop by and say hello (and goodbye) one last time before then.


5 Comments » for Pinecrest Restaurant and Truck Stop to close this August
  1. robert bell says:
    July 14, 2014 at 6:45 am

    All the best to Bill and Kay, I stopped at the Pinecrest on a regular basis and it felt like home.

  2. Mike Schnurr says:
    July 14, 2014 at 12:43 pm

    8 Farmstead Cres

    Congrats and I hope that you enjoy your well deserved retirement

  3. carol says:
    July 14, 2014 at 3:32 pm

    They will surely be missed, we visited them several times over the years and we think of them as part of our family. I hope they enjoy their well deserved retirement.

  4. Dave Sherrer says:
    July 14, 2014 at 6:15 pm

    Have a great retirement,Bill and Kay am gonna miss those great homecooked meals.

  5. Michael Le Blanc says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Best coffee I ever had. The souvenirs of Pinecrest Speedway always had my head spinning while in there, too much info too fast. Have a great retirement!

