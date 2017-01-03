PMTC announces agenda for 2017 conference

MILTON, Ont. — The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada revealed the full agenda and schedule for its 2017 conference recently.

“Each year we are told by those who attend that the PMTC Annual Conference is one of the most educational and networking values you will receive in the transportation industry,” said PMTC president Mike Millian. “This year we believe we have not only maintained this value, but have enhanced it.”

The conference will kick off on June 14 with the annual general meeting for the membership. On the evening of June 14 Volvo Trucks Canada will host the PMTC Young Leaders Group Pre-Conference Reception for conference sponsors, the PMTC Board of Directors and all PMTC Young Leaders Group members.

On June 15, starting at 8 a.m., the educational portion of the conference will begin and continue into the next day. Mixed in with this will be the PMTC awards program as well as several networking opportunities. A schedule of topics and events is listed below, and the full brochure with details and registration will be up on the PMTC website soon at www.pmtc.ca. This year’s conference will take place at the Crowne Plaza-Fallsview, in Niagara Falls, ON. Registration is now open.

June 15th

Seminar I – A Legal Update

Seminar II – Using Data to Create Efficiencies

Seminar III – Introduction to the 2017 PMTC Canadian Benchmarking Survey & US Regulatory Update

Exhibitors’ Showcase

Visit with our conference exhibitors and network with fellow registrants. Meet old friends, make some new ones, and see products and services that can make your fleet more effective.

PMTC – Huron Services Driver Hall of Fame Luncheon

Every year we induct up to four professional drivers who have compiled outstanding safety records over the course of their career. Recognizing their individual achievements is always a conference highlight.

Seminar IV – Policies and Procedures for Medical Marijuana and the Effect Legalisation for Recreational Use May Have on the Canadian Workplace

Seminar V – Current and Future State of Autonomous Vehicle Technology

PMTC Young Leaders Education Bursary

Up to two PMTC Young Leaders will be awarded with the PMTC Young Leaders Education Bursary, which provides funds to cover two of the four courses offered from CITT that comprise the “PMTC Logistics Management Graduate Program”.

Exhibitors’ Showcase

An opportunity to network with your peers, continue conversations, and visit with exhibitors during our reception before the Chairman’s Dinner.

Chairman’s Dinner: PMTC-AVIVA Private Fleet Safety Awards & PMTC-KRTS Driver Training Scholarship

Recognizing private fleets with exceptional safety records is an important part of the conference. Join us for the presentation of the 2017 awards and dine with the private fleet community. We also have the PMTC-KRTS Driver Training Scholarship. One lucky PMTC member will receive the funds to cover a 200-hour TTSAO or PTDI Certified Professional Truck Driver course. Dinner will wrap up with the presentation of the President’s Award.

June 16th

Seminar VI – The Risks Associated with Autonomous Vehicles

Seminar VII – The Changing Landscape of Motor Vehicle Protocols

Exhibitors’ Showcase Reception

Luncheon: PMTC-3M Vehicle Graphics Awards

Following lunch you’ll be treated to a video display of some of the best truck graphics to be found anywhere. These fleets are proud of their image and so they should be. Always a highlight of the conference!