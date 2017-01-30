PMTC rolls out new benchmarking survey

MILTON, Ont. — The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada announced recently that its first Benchmarking Survey Instrument since 2011 is live and can be completed by any private and dedicated fleet with operations in Canada.

“This will be the first Canadian -specific private benchmarking survey report issued since 2011,” said PMTC president Mike Millian. “To ensure this survey instrument is of the highest quality possible right out of the gate, we have partnered with the National Private Truck Council (NPTC). The NPTC has been producing a Private Fleet Benchmark survey in the USA annually since 2005. The survey is an invaluable tool to their members and is a highly-respected product.”

The PMTC formed a benchmarking committee made up of Canadian operators who reviewed the NPTC survey and shaped and formed it to ensure it was reflective of the Canadian marketplace.

While the survey can be completed by any private and dedicated fleet, the survey is designed for the benefit of PMTC members and its results will only be provided, at no charge, to those with a PMTC membership.

The results of the Benchmarking Report will be released officially on June 15, 2017. Participants in the survey will be invited to sit in on a special pre-release webcast to review the results in detail.

To complete the survey, please click here. Carriers will have until March 15 to complete and submit their responses.

If you would like more information on the survey, sponsorship, or the PMTC, please contact us at info@pmtc.ca, or by calling 905-827-0587.