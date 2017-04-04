PMTC taking entries for awards until April 30

MILTON, Ont. — The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s (PMTC) awards program will close for entries on April 30, the council announced today.

The awards recognize multiple fleets and drivers in the private sector and are presented during the Annual Conference, which this year takes place at The Crowne Plaza-Fallsview Resort in Niagara Falls, Ontario June 15-16.

Competition entry forms and information are available online at www.pmtc.ca.

The 2017 awards program includes:

PMTC & 3M Vehicle Graphics Design Awards Competition

The Annual Vehicle Graphics Design Awards recognize fleet operators and graphic design companies who graphically enhance their vehicles.

PMTC & CPC Logistics Canada Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers

The Hall recognizes superior over the road performance of drivers employed by PMTC members.

PMTC & AVIVA Canada Private Fleet Safety Awards

The Private Fleet Safety Awards program was created by the PMTC to encourage improved road safety and to promote best practices in private fleet safety management. The awards recognize the private truck fleets most committed to safety improvement, especially where they exceed National Safety Code requirements.

PMTC-KRTS Professional CMV Driver Training Scholarship

PMTC and KRTS will award a PMTC Member with a Professional Commercial Motor Vehicle Driver Training Scholarship which will cover the costs for the recipient to complete a full Training Program through KRTS, or another registered training provider should the candidate be from outside of Ontario.

The PMTC Young Leaders Education Bursary Award

PMTC will award up to two PMTC Young Leaders an Education Bursary, which will cover the costs for the recipient to complete 2 of the 4 courses that are required to complete the “PMTC Logistics Management Graduate Program.”