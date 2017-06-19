Polaris founder Larry Cox passes away

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Polaris Transportation Group founder and president Larry Cox passed away June 14, at the age of 71.

The company announced his passing on its website.

“Larry started Polaris in 1994 with very little money and an abundance of drive. He was the consummate entrepreneur and took many risks that paid off, accelerating our success. Larry was passionate about building Polaris Transportation into a leading LTL cross-border carrier and I think it’s fair to say he accomplished just that,” wrote Larry’s son David Cox.

“I was fortunate to be able to work with and learn from my father for the past 20 years. Before he passed, Larry shared his vision for Polaris. It’s a vision I agreed with 100% and I gave my solemn promise to carry it through.”

