Polaris Transportation Group acquires J.G. Drapeau

TORONTO, Ont.– Polaris Transportation Group announced today that it has acquired the shares of J.G. Drapeau and Commercial Warehousing Limited.

According to Polaris, Drapeau and Commercial Warehousing will continue to be led by the current management team, including Margaret Hogg, who will remain general manager of the companies.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming another best-in-class company to the PTG family,” said Larry Cox, president, Polaris. “Drapeau is an award winning carrier (most recently recognized by Trucking HR Canada with the prestigious 2017 Top Fleet Employer award), with a top tier safety record, strong management team, and consistent financial performance over their 47 years in the industry. In addition, they bring deep subject matter expertise in the field of specialized products warehousing, Canada and US distribution programs, and full truckload work (temperature control and hazardous materials).”

“We are incredibly proud of the business we have built over the past 47 years,” added George Hogg and Jocelyne Hogg, co-founders of Drapeau and Commercial. “The next generation of leaders at Drapeau and Commercial will benefit from all the opportunities a large organization like Polaris can bring, coupled with what we believe to be an excellent cultural fit between our two companies. Polaris’ operational focus, with a passion around safety and well-being for employees, makes them an excellent fit for our team and long standing customers and suppliers.”

This marks Polaris’ third acquisition.