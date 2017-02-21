Ray West accepts promotion at TMW Systems

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ray West has been named senior vice-president and general manager of TMW Systems’ complete portfolio of transportation management solutions.

West has been in the transportation industry for 28 years.

“This is a period of significant innovation at TMW, and Ray’s deep experience and proven leadership will help us deliver exciting new capabilities and value to our customers,” said Timothy Leonard, executive vice-president, operations and technology, TMW. “Anyone who has met Ray has experienced his passion for this industry and his commitment to the success of our customers.”

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, West early in his career founded a number of privately held companies, including Thoroughbred Systems, which developed mobile communications and dispatch software. He later served as vice-president of information technology for Atlas Van Lines – where he was an active member of the TMWSuite Advisory Board – and director of product development for Qualcomm Inc. West joined TMW Systems in 2007, initially leading the company’s TL2000 business in Indianapolis, Ind.

West received a master’s degree in manufacturing management from Kettering University.