Redhead Equipment adds DeCap trailers to product offerings

REGINA, Sask. — Redhead Equipment has expanded its truck and trailer division by adding DeCap Trailer Manufacturing to its product offerings, the company announced today.

When determining a new belly dump trailer manufacturer who could meet the needs of Saskatchewan’s haulers, Redhead said DeCap was at the top of the list.

“Choosing DeCap Trailers was a no-brainer for us,” says Ron Duda, corporate sales manager of Redhead Equipment’s truck and trailer division. “Thanks to their long-standing reputation for quality trailer manufacturing, DeCap has made a name for themselves in Saskatchewan. We’re pleased to provide our customers with an exceptional brand of trailers made right here in our province.”

Like Redhead Equipment, DeCap Trailer is a Saskatchewan-based company.

“We partnered with Redhead Equipment as they are another home-grown, Saskatchewan business with an excellent reputation for selling high quality equipment,” said Kevin Roberton, president of DeCap Trailer.

As the exclusive DeCap Trailer dealer in Saskatchewan, Redhead Equipment will now provide customers with the DeCap belly dump trailer, which comes in a 38’ Cross Gate, with Clam Style and B-Trains also available. DeCap Trailers are now available to order at any one of Redhead Equipment’s seven locations across Saskatchewan.