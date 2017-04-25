Registration now open for 2017 NACV Show

CHICAGO, Ill. — Online registration is now open for the North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV Show).

From Monday, September 25 (by exhibitor invitation only) to Thursday, September 28, the world’s top truck and trailer brands and suppliers will be showcasing new equipment on the floor of the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. More than 95% of the show’s exhibition space is booked.

Fleet decision makers can register to attend by clicking here.

“To receive complimentary admission to the NACV Show, we encourage all fleet managers to contact their key vendors for a customer code that they can utilize when registering online,” said Larry Turner, president and CEO of Hannover Fairs USA and co-organizer of the NACV Show. “Our floorplan is very comprehensive and easy to navigate for attendees who want to pinpoint exhibitor booths and product categories before visiting the show.”

Leading truck brands such as Daimler Trucks North America, Navistar, Volvo and Mack, as well as the top trailer manufacturers, including Great Dane, SAF Holland, Stoughton Trailer, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company and Western Trailers will showcase new trucks and trailers. Commercial vehicle suppliers such as Tenneco, Bosch Auto Parts, Cummins, Dana, Dane Holding, Meritor and Hendrickson also will exhibit new parts and components. Joining these top equipment manufacturers and suppliers on the show floor will be the NACV Show’s key association partners, including the American Trucking Association, the North American Council for Freight Efficiency, Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association and NGV America (Natural Gas Vehicles for America).

Joe Glionna, President of Newcom and co-organizer of the NACV Show said: “This is the place to be in September to experience everything new the commercial vehicle industry’s leading brands have to offer. We expect fleet management leaders and influencers from around the world will convene at our inaugural trade show to conduct one-on-one meetings with their favorite equipment providers, to connect with new suppliers and to invest in the latest trucks, trailers and commercial vehicle parts and components.”