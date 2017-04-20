Registration now open for OTA Council Day

TORONTO, Ont. — Registration is now open for the Ontario Trucking Association’s (OTA) Council Day.

The event is set to take place on June 21 at the Westin Toronto Airport Hotel and the OTA promises the second annual event will have educational seminars covering labour issues, the latest on GHG regulations, marijuana legislation and more.

This year, the OTA said it is also featuring Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) 101 & Mandatory Entry Level Training 101. Both these half-day sessions are geared towards carriers who have not yet transitioned to ELDs or prepared for MELT.

This full-day, low cost event features a networking continental breakfast, buffet lunch and numerous expert speakers, the OTA said in a release.

Registration is open to all OTA carrier and allied trade members at special membership rates. OTA also extended this opportunity to Indo Canadian Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) carrier members. If you work for a motor carrier, but are not a member of either OTA or ICCC, you can still participate. To register, click here.