Road Today Show to be held Saturday

BRAMPTON, Ont. — The Road Today Show and Job Fair takes place May 27 at the Brampton Soccer Center located at Dixie and Sandalwood Roads.

This is the ninth edition of the show, which will run from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. It is hosted by Road Today and endorsed by the South Asian Trucking Association of Canada.

It coincides with what Brampton has proclaimed Road Safety Challenge Day.

“The show will feature educational activities focused on distracted driving, pedestrian safety, impaired driving, and commercial vehicle safety,” organizers announced.

Exhibitors will showcase trucks, trailers, parts and accessories, tires, fuel, financial services, safety and compliance products, and more. There will also be kids’ activities and prizes. For more info, visit www.RoadTodayShow.com.