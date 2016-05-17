Roy Specialized Delivery rebrands as Ovation

Established in 1935 in Sherbrooke, Que., Ovation already operates 40 distribution centres across eight provinces.

“We are proud to present you our new corporate identity! It is anchored in our values and in the experience we carry out in every home we service, and to the household names we represent,” said Boilard. “We aim to become and continue to be the largest home delivery provider for retailers in Canada. We are consolidating our processes and thriving more than ever as we implement key innovations and intelligent technologies to benefit our clients and partners.”

Ovation achieved a 50% growth in business volume last year and has more than 140 employees, 65 of which joined the team this year.

The new company was unveiled today, at an event in the Distillery District attended by employees, retail partners and others, its new brand – including drivers’ uniforms, sales tools, delivery trucks and Web site.