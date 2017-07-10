Saunders promoted to CEO of Polaris Supply Chain

TORONTO, Ont. — Polaris Transportation Group announced today that it has promoted Jon Saunders to the newly created position of CEO, Polaris Supply Chain.

In his new role, Saunders will continue to report directly to the group’s president Dave Cox with the mandate to lead Polaris’ four emerging business divisions, namely: Polaris Global Logistics, Polaris Motor Freight USA, J.G. Drapeau, and Commercial Warehousing. Saunders will continue to lead the Group’s ongoing international acquisition agenda.

Saunders joined Polaris in January of 2015 as vice-president of finance for the Group of Companies. Shortly after he took on the additional responsibility as CEO Polaris Global Logistics, which has grown markedly over a short period of time. Over the last 2.5 years Saunders has been active with industry related speaking engagements and panel discussions helping to promote the Polaris brand to new markets. He holds an MBA with distinction from the Richard Ivey School of Business and his extensive background in finance and supply chain management made him an ideal candidate for this newly created position.

“Jon has been a great asset to our company and was the champion behind the recent acquisitions of J.G. Drapeau Transport and Commercial Warehousing Limited,” Cox said. “Since coming on board, he has taken on multiple roles and responsibilities and was the hands down candidate to accelerate our multi-faceted supply chain initiatives going forward. Jon has an analytical mind, is a great team builder and has an uncanny ability to visualize new roads ahead that fit our future growth plans.”