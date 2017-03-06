Seaway Express names new business development manager

CORNWALL, Ont. — Seaway Express revealed today that Steven Lindsay has joined the company as its business development manager.

Lindsay is equipped with a wealth of industry knowledge having spent the last 24 years in either transport or courier.

Most recently, he was the director of sales for Meyers Transport. Over the years he has worked at Loomis/DHL, ATS (T-Force) and spent six years with ABF Freight.

The company said Lindsay is “a professional and instills a lot of positive energy which will add value to Seaway’s ever growing client base.”