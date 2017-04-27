Second annual Canadian Salute to Women Behind the Wheel set for June 10

MONCTON, N.B. — The second annual Canadian Salute to Women Behind the Wheel is set and scheduled.

The salute is set to take place this year at the Atlantic Truck Show in Moncton, N.B. on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m.

Organizers say this is a chance for attendees at the show to celebrate female drivers and highlight the work they do for the trucking industry. Refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes and goodie bags for drivers.

The highlight of the event will be a group photo of all the women drivers in their red Salute T-shirts. Drivers must show proof of a commercial driver’s license at the event, organizers confirmed. Drivers can pick up registration forms for the salute at OBAC booth #504 during the show.