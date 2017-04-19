Speedy Transport, Estes Express Lines join forces

TORONTO, Ont. – Speedy Transport Group announced today that it has entered a relationship with Estes Express Lines, where it will handle Estes’ freight in Eastern Canada.

Speedy Transport will be providing line-haul services for Estes’ freight to Eastern Canada through three strategic gateways in Michigan, New York, and Massachusetts.

“We share many of the same values as Speedy Transport,” said Estes president and CEO Rob Estes. “They are proactively customer-focused and committed to helping their customers achieve the highest level of success. Their longevity in the industry, coverage area and internal culture make this a great fit, and we’re excited to move forward with our new alliance.”

Speedy Transport CEO Jared Martin added: “Estes’ integrity was evident in the initial meetings with Rob and his team. It didn’t take long to realize how well aligned Estes and Speedy were and what we could create together. We look forward to many years of collaboration, providing industry-leading national solutions to our joint customers.”

The new alliance begins May 22, 2017.