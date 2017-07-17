Sponsorship opportunities available for upcoming CITT golf tournament

TORONTO, Ont. — The CITT Toronto Area Council is hosting its 7th annual golf tournament on July 27 at Nobelton Lakes Golf Course and time is running out to sponsor the event.

According to organizers, the golf tournament is in a scramble format and lunch and registration begins at 11:45 a.m. with tee time at 1 p.m. It is an all-day event and includes dinner and prizes. To date, all holes are sold out.

However, sponsorship opportunities are still available. A large portion of the proceeds will be donated to Brands For Canada. The remainder to the CITT Toronto Area Council bursary funds.

Tickets will be made available for the dinner only for those interested in the silent auction.

For more information, please click here.