Tallman Group to manufacture and sell Cobra Trailers

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Tallman Group announced recently that its subsidairy has announced the acquisition of the rights to manufacture and sell the complete Cobra Trailers product line.

According to the agreement, Cobra Trailers will be manufactured at Tallman’s Peel Truck & Trailer location on Britannia Road in Mississauga.

“We are committed to offering value to our customers with the complete Cobra lineup that has delivered exceptional quality in the industry. We will custom build your Cobra choice to suit your specific application and business needs,” says Kevin Tallman, president, Tallman Group.

Cobra products are available in triaxle, quad axle, pony pup, and dump configurations with the renowned Cobra Aerowall or polished post-panel aluminum finishes.