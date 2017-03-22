Tallman Group names new general manager of GTA region

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Tallman Group revealed today that Jordan Markoff has been named its new general manager, GTA Region.

According to Tallman, Markoff’s extensive experience in sales and operations management spans more than twenty years with industry related roots beginning as a licensed truck and coach technician.

In his new role, Markoff will be responsible for leading and supporting the operations and sales at our Markham, Oshawa, and Belleville dealerships.

He can be reached at jmarkoff@tallmangroup.ca.