Task Force on Weights and Dimensions to focus on GHGs

TORONTO, Ont. — At its annual meeting with the trucking industry held in Montreal, the Task Force on Vehicle Weights and Dimensions Policy highlighted the many efforts achieved and some that are underway that tie in with CTA’s SMART approach to upcoming GHG regulations.

“The key to CTA’s strategy from a weights and dimensions standpoint is to keep as many options available to carriers in spec’ing their equipment as possible. Whether this is providing regulatory changes for boat tails, or increasing tractor wheel-base limits to accommodate a myriad of emissions reductions technologies, the pace at which the Task Force, Council of Deputies and Council of Ministers Responsible for Transportation and Highway Safety is working to make the necessary changes to the National MoU or to support research to validate changes to the MoU is very much appreciated,” said CTA’s Geoff Wood, v.p., operations and safety.

Allowances for APU’s (2011), Boat Tails (2014), and tractor wheel-base limits (2016) have all been accommodated in the MoU and the provinces are working to finalize regulations. In the year over period 2015-2016, work on moving single tires towards parity with duals is now underway in the remaining provinces and the necessary funding and research needed to set the foundation in the MoU for 6×2 tractors is underway, as is work on smart lift axles for semi-trailers.