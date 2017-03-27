TCA honors winner of James Prout Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Wendy Hamilton of Pilot Flying J was named the 2016 James Prout/Wreaths Across America (WAA) Spirit of Giving Award winner.

The award was presented at this year’s Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) annual convention on March 27.

The James Prout Award honors professionals in the trucking industry who support charitable causes and work to further the mission of the WAA to “remember, honor and teach” about the service of veterans.

Hamilton was humbled by the award and expressed her gratitude during her acceptance speech.

“Well I’m certainly surprised, which doesn’t happen often…I’m a planner,” she said. “I gratefully accept this award on behalf Pilot Flying J, they’re the ones who have allowed me to be as involved in Wreaths Across America as I am…Also many of you heard this, but both of my grandfathers were in the armed forces and both of them were truck drivers so I’m proud to accept this on their behalf also.”