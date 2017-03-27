TCA names Kretsinger Past Chairman of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) named Tom Kretsinger Jr. the winner of its 2017 Past Chairman Award.

Kretsinger Jr. is the chairman of the board and CEO of American Central Transport based in Liberty, Missouri. He was TCA chairman from 2013-2014, where he focused lots of his attention on building the truck driver image and health and wellness.

The award was given at the TCA’s 79th annual convention on March 27 and recognizes industry leaders who make a significant contribution to trucking.

According to Keith Tuttle, the TCA’s immediate past chairman, the award is the highest honor given by the association.

“I can think of no person more deserving at this time for this award, than Tom,” said Tuttle.

Unfortunately, Kretsinger was unable to attend the convention due to a serious medical condition.

Since Kretsinger could not attend the event, the TCA arranged for a special dinner with a number of past chairmen in Kretsinger’s hometown of Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year to honor him.