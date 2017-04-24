Tepper Holdings names new president of BR Smith truckload division

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. — Tepper Holdings announced today that Larry Cormier will be taking on the role of president/COO for BR Smith Truckload Division.

Cormier will be working out of the company’s operational headquarters, now integrated within the Consolidated Fastfrate head office facility

in Woodbridge, He has held multiple v.p. and president positions during his career at: Aim Integrated, Apex Motor Express, Challenger, Fastrax, and most recently SNX Advance Logistics.

In his new role, Cormier will be reporting directly to Fastfrate [resident/COO, Manny Calandrino.

“I’m excited about running an asset-based carrier again, especially one that has made such an undeniable mark on the industry,” Cormier said. “As part of the Fastfrate Group of Companies, I believe I can play on their well-established Canadian network to take BR Smith on a journey of expansion and heightened service to our customers.”

Calandrino added: “Larry Cormier came highly recommended and has experience in LTL, Truckload, Logistics and Dedicated trucking management. With an extensive background in sales, marketing and operations, he was the perfect candidate to head up the revitalization and expansion of this historic trucking icon in our industry.”

As well, George Bichara, a 23-year veteran of the Fastfrate Group was also appointed v.p. of Commercial Development for BR Smith.

Before accepting his new position, Bichara was v.p. Special Projects for Fastfrate.

“George has been a significant part of our success for over two decades,” said Ron Tepper, CEO of Tepper Holdings. “I believe his new role at BR Smith will continue to shape our growth and performance. Along with the new management at BR Smith, the company has the financial resources of THI and the extended management, equipment and facility resources of Fastfrate at their full disposal. Our objective for BR Smith and our other companies is to greatly expand our presence and efficiency in both domestic and US markets.”