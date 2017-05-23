Thermo King announces platinum sponsorship for Special Olympics Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Thermo King Eastern Canada (TKEC) announced this month that is it now a platinum sponsor with the Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Summer Games. The event, which is being hosted by the Peel Regional Police, will be taking place July 13-16, 2017, and will attract close to 800 athletes and their coaches.

Special Olympics Ontario offers a unique opportunity for those with an intellectual disability to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and develop skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

“TKEC is proud to be a Platinum sponsor for Special Olympics Ontario,” said Bill O’Dwyer, vice-president of sales. “Thanks to the help of many dedicated organizations and individuals, the Special Olympics Ontario has become much more than just a charitable organization. We believe that companies who partner with this worthy organization share our values of respect, inclusivity and inspiration.”

He stresses that the Special Olympic Provincial Games are a significant financial commitment for any host community.

“As such, we encourage other organizations in the trucking industry to reach out in whatever capacity possible to help make a difference in the lives of these athletes.”

