Timken names new managing director of Canada

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Timkin Company has announced the appointment of Sean Hazelton to managing director of Canada.

In his new position, Hazelton will lead Timken’s business operations in Canada. He reports to Brian J. Ruel, vice-president for the Americas.

Hazelton joins Timken from Canadian Bearing where he was the strategic business manager. Previously, he worked at Emerson Canada for 17 years in various leadership positions including sales, marketing, business development and operations.

Sean earned a bachelor’s degree from York University and a master’s degree in business administration from Ivey Business School, University of Western Ontario.