TMW Systems hires Jay Delaney

CLEVELAND, Ohio — TMW Systems has appointed Jay Delaney as its new senior director of product management.

Delaney, who has close to 30 years of experience in the transportation industry, will be responsibile for the company’s new transporataion management software platform. He will direct product strategy and lead the company’s Product Advisory Council (PAC).

Delaney comes to TMW from Hub Group, Oak Brook., Ill., where as director of application development he assisted in the selection, integration, and development of trucking management software, mobile applications and other solutions.

“With his proven expertise in designing, implementing and managing industry-leading solutions, Jay will be an invaluable asset to TMW and the thousands of businesses that rely on our TMS products,” said Ray West, senior vice-president and general manager, TMW. “He will play a key role in expanding the product roadmap for the TMW.Suite platform and oversee a variety of strategic initiatives focused on helping carriers, third-party logistics providers and brokers leverage our technology for clear and sustained competitive advantage.”

Delaney earned bachelor of science degrees in computer science and mathematics from Loyola University in Baltimore. He will relocate from Batavia, Ill., to TMW’s headquarters near Cleveland.