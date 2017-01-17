Deadline to apply to Top Fleet Employers program fast approaching

OTTAWA, Ont. — The deadline to apply for a spot in Trucking HR Canada’s fourth annual list of Top Fleet Employers is fast approaching.

Online submissions will be accepted at www.TruckingHR.com until 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. The program recognizes fleets that offer the top workplaces in Canada’s trucking industry,

“Our Top Fleet Employers Program brings together fleets of all sizes and from all regions of the country to co-operatively celebrate great trucking industry workplaces,” explained Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “The program provides valuable recognition and profile for Canadian fleets, and showcases the industry as a great place to work.”

The Top Fleet Employers program rates workplaces on recruitment and retention initiatives, compensation, lifestyle, employee engagement and communications, health and wellness, and professional development. In addition to the online application and document submission, the process also involves employee surveys and follow-up interviews where required. Selection criteria reflect human resources issues, trends and working environments seen in the Canadian trucking industry, and have been validated by a panel of industry experts and a Certified Human Resources Professional.

Thirty-nine fleets were recognized in the third annual program.

To learn more about the program, you watch the video below or visit www.TruckingHR.com.