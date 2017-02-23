Total costs continue to slide

TORONTO, Ont. — The total cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers went down by 1.1% in December, according to the Canadian General Freight Index.

The base rate index also decreased by 1.7% in December while average fuel surcharges assessed by carriers increased. Fuel was 13.47% of base rates in December versus 12.67% in November.

“Total freight costs continued to slide in December. Cross Border LTL led the decrease, followed by cross border truckload and the domestic segment,” said Doug Payne, president and COO, Nulogx. “Year over year, total domestic costs remain above last year’s level, and the total cross border costs still remain well below last year’s costs.”