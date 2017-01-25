Total costs decline in November

TORONTO, Ont. — The total cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers is down by 0.8% in November, according to results published today by the Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI).

The Base Rate Index, which excludes the impact of accessorial charges assessed by carriers, decreased by 1.1% in November. As well, average fuel surcharges assessed by carriers increased this month. Fuel was 12.67% of base rates in November compared to 12.10% in October.

“Total freight costs decreased in November,” said Doug Payne, president and COO, Nulogx. “Cross border LTL increased significantly, while the other sectors declined. Year-over-year, total domestic costs remain above last year’s level, and the total cross border costs are still well below last year’s costs.”

For full details on the CGFI please visit: www.cgfi.ca