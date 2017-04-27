Total costs increase in February

TORONTO, Ont. — Results published today by the Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI) show the total cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers increased by 1.2% in February, as compared with January results.

The base rate index, also increased by 0.1% in February, while fuel was 14.80% of base rates in February versus 14.90% in January.

“Total freight costs increased, driven by strong increases in the domestic and cross border truckload costs. Cross border and domestic LTL costs decreased,” said Doug Payne, president & COO, Nulogx. “Year over year, total domestic truckload costs remain above last year’s level, and the total cross border LTL and total domestic LTL costs still remain below last year’s costs.”