Total costs increase in October

TORONTO, Ont. — The total cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers increased marginally, by 0.4% in October according to results published today by the Canadian General Freight Index.

As well, the base rate index increased by 0.3% in October. Average fuel surcharges assessed by carriers also increased this month. Fuel was 12.10% of base rates in October versus 11.59% in September.

“Total freight costs increased marginally in October. All segments were in the positive territory this month with cross-border LTL having the largest increase. Year-over-year, domestic costs remain above last year’s level, and the cross-border costs are well below last year’s costs,” said Doug Payne, president and COO, Nulogx.

For full details on the CGFI visit: www.cgfi.ca