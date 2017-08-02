Total costs up year-over-year: Nulogx

TORONTO, Ont. –The total cost for ground transportation for Canadian shipper went up slightly, 0.3% in May compared to April according to the latest results published by the Canadian General Freight Index.

The base rate index, which excludes the impact of accessorial charges assessed by carriers, increased by the same amount month-over-month. Average fuel Surcharges assessed by carriers decreased this month. Fuel was 13.83% of base rates in May versus 13.95% in April.

“Total Freight Costs are 1.7% higher than a year ago,” said Doug Payne, president and COO, Nulogx. “In May, cross border LTL lead the increase and domestic truckload costs increased marginally while domestic LTL and trans border truckload saw a marginal decrease.”