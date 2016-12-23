Who has it tougher: Santa or truck drivers?

DALLAS, Texas — The week before Christmas is a busy one. Parcels are being delivered all over the world and Santa is preparing to deliver toys and goodies to every child in the world overnight.

In a cheeky and timely debate, three Omnitracs software engineers argue who has it worse during the holiday season: Santa or truck drivers?

As argued in the accompanying Omnitracs’ blog and video, truck drivers don’t have to worry about reindeer or children’s bedtimes but they do have to consider customer time windows, truck size/type and open/close times.

So who has it worse?

Click here to see what they think.