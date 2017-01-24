Trailcon appoints new customer service manager

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Trailcon Leasing has named Rob Bonsma its new customer service manager for key accounts.

In his new position, Bonsma will report to Mike Krell, vice-president, sales and marketing.

“In this role, Rob will focus on all day-to-day operations within our key accounts, liaising between the customer and our sales, operations, and maintenance teams to ensure that key customers are looked after at all levels,” said Krell.

A graduate of University of Guelph, Bonsma brings more than 25 years of industry experience – most recently as a regional operations manager – to his new position. Previously, he worked in a wide variety of departments, including shipping, dispatch, mobiles, garage, emergency roadside assistance, and sales.

“I have seen the hard work that has translated into success at Trailcon, and I am excited to have the opportunity to be part of the company’s future successes,” he said. “I plan to work hard with everyone at Trailcon to improve the relationships and satisfaction we bring to our customers.”