Train Trailer to open new terminal in Quebec

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Train Trailer Rentals has announced it is opening a new facility in Dorval, Que.

According to Train, the new facility will be open for business on May 1, as it is currently undergoing office renovations. The new space boasts an extra-large yard that will feature a full range of late model trailer types including vans, reefers, chassis, flatbed equipment, and shunt trucks.

Rick Kloepfer, president of Train Trailer said: “Securing a location in the heart of Montreal has been in our plans for a while. When the opportunity came up we were all over it and are excited about opening new doors in the Montreal market. New late model equipment will be coming into both Quebec locations on a regular basis and our experienced team is ready to serve.”

Along with regular trailer maintenance programs, emergency roadside and yard service is available 24/7. The new location is located at 10525 le Chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse in Dorval.