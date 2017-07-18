TransCore helps raise more than $300k for charities

TORONTO, Ont. — TransCore Link Logistics hosted its 19th annual conference and charity golf tournament last week and to date has raised more than $300,000 for SickKids and other children’s charities.

The event was held at July 12 at Woodbridge’s The Country Club. It featured the a panel discussion in the morning moderated by Mike McCarron of Left Lane Associates in the morning. After the conference, the golf tournament took place. This year’s winning team was Sam Marr from PRI Logistics, Steve Donnell from Taylor Made Logistics, Joel MacKay from Mactrans Logistics, and Gary Marsh from Mosaic Logistics.

“We are proud of how our customers and the community comes together to support us and these charities,” said Claudia Milicevic, senior director and general manager of TransCore Link Logistics.

A representative from SickKids Foundation was in attendance to accept the check.