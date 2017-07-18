Transport Guilbault acquires Ideal Logistics Solutions

QUEBEC CITY, Que. – Transport Guilbault announced today that it has acquired Ideal Logistics Solutions.

With the purchase, Transport Guilbault is adding close to half a million square feet in warehousing capacity, with facilities now in Quebec City and Montreal. The company

said the acquisition will allow it to increase its presence elsewhere in Canada and in the United States thanks to new flexibility and possibilities.

“Today, a Quebec head office is expanding by building on a strategic alliance that will allow it to conquer new markets. We found in Ideal Logistics Solutions a partner who shares our first ambition: to simplify the mobility of goods for our clients by helping them to better control their supply chain and improve their efficiency and performance, ” said Eric Gignac, president of Groupe Guilbault.

“After almost 72 years of existence, we are proud to join the ranks of a Quebec flagship company with whom we have strong business ties based on trust. Thanks to this transaction, we will be in the position to improve the services we offer our clients, who will now on benefit from the LTL and TL transportation network and the cutting-edge technologies of our new partner. It paves the way to great growth potential for our company and to stimulating challenges for our employees” added Bernard Pettigrew, president of Ideal Logistics Solutions, who will play an advisory role within the new entity.

Ideal Logistics Solutions will keep its name and will remain an independent business unit of Transport Guilbault.

With this new acquisition, the new entity will have close to 1,000 employees.