ILDERTON, Ont. – Trucking for Kids will be held Saturday, June 10 at the Ilderton Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m.

A donation is required for entry, with funds raised going to Ronald McDonald House Charities and Children’s Health Foundation. The show features a truck show, kids zone, and food. Trucks are welcome to arrive from 4 p.m. Friday June 9 until Sunday morning.

As many as 200 trucks are expected. For details, visit www.truckingforkids.ca.