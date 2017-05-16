Trucking HR Canada adds to its board of directors

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada has added Linda Young, vice-president of HR and people development for Bison Transport, to its board of directors.

“Linda Young brings extensive HR expertise, experience, and is recognized within the industry for her valued contributions,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “She has served as chair of the Women with Drive national advisory committee, and her knowledge will greatly benefit Trucking HR Canada’s broader programs and services.”

Linda Young joins Trucking HR Canada Board members:

David Bradley, CEO, Canadian Trucking Alliance, Ontario Trucking Association (Chair) Oksana Exell, President and CEO, WestTAC Patricia Harknett, VP, Human Resources, Midland Transport Limited Angelique Magi, VP, Strategic Initiatives, The Guarantee Company of North America Mike McCarron, President/Founder, Left Lane Associates Claudia Milicevic, Senior Director & General Manager, Transcore Link Logistics



Before joining Bison, Young v.p. of HR for Vita Health Products and before that as director of HR for Manitoba Telecom Services (MTS). Her career spans 25+ years in a cross section of industries – health care, agriculture, telecommunications, manufacturing, and transportation. She is currently a member of the Human Resource Management Association of Manitoba (HRMAM), the Human Resource Committees of the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) and Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) and the Red River College Business Administration Advisory Committee. She also has her Certified Human Resource Professional (CHRP) designation.