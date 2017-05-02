Trucking HR Canada to host gala for Top Fleet Employers

TORONTO, Ont. –Trucking HR Canada is set to host a gala to honor the winners of its 4th annual Top Fleet Employers program.

The event is set for Oct. 12 at Toronto’s Palais Royale.

Ticket sales for the event are now open and everyone is welcome to join Trucking HR Canada in celebrating the great HR accomplishments in the industry.

In addition to celebrating and recognizing all 2017 Top Fleet Employer honourees, Trucking HR Canada will present the highly-anticipated awards for:

Top Small, Medium, Large and Private Fleet

HR Leader of the Year Award

Achievements of Excellence for:

– Workplace Culture

– Training & Skills Development

– Workplace Diversity

– HR Innovator

– Employee Engagement

“The evening provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the great workplaces that exist in our industry,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “We are promoting a positive image of the industry by showcasing it as a great place to work.”