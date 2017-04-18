Trucking HR Canada launches compensation benchmarking survey

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada has released an industry-specific compensation benchmarking study.

According to the organization, the data gathered through the study will assist employers in developing competitive compensation packages for all occupations from truck drivers to dispatchers and fleet managers. The study will look at average annual incomes, benefits packages, retirement plans, rewards and recognition programs, and much more. The data collected will be aggregated into a comprehensive report – which will include a national overview and provincial breakdowns for each occupation.

“This study is a direct response to the needs expressed by employers and the current lack of compensation data available in Canada,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “The data gathered will support employers in competitively addressing one of their largest business expenditures.”

To ensure that the study is reflective of national and regional circumstances, Trucking HR Canada is calling on industry employers of all sizes from across the country to complete it. As an incentive, those who complete the long form version will receive a discount on the final benchmarking report.

To complete the survey, click on the following link: https://truckinghrengage.com/en/content/trucking-hr-canadas-2017-compensation-study.