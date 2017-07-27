Trucking HR Canada names new chairman, acting CEO

OTTAWA, Ont. – The Board of Directors of Trucking HR Canada has appointed a new chairman.

Effective immediately, Mike McCarron, CEO of Left Lane Associates, will take on the role of chairman of the board.

David Bradley, CEO of the Canadian Trucking Alliance and the Ontario Trucking Association, has stepped down as chairman and member of the THRC Board and will temporarily add acting CEO of Trucking HR Canada to his roles while Angela Splinter, CEO of the organization, takes a temporary medical leave of absence.

Isabelle Hétu has also been promoted from program manager to director, programs and services, and will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organization, and the staff.

“We have the team and the Board in place to ensure that Trucking HR Canada continues to meet its mandate and the high standards industry employers and stakeholders expect of the organization,” said McCarron.