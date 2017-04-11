Trucking HR Canada rolls out new webinar series

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada announced recently that it is launching a new educational webinar series.

According to the company, the new webinar series is designed for HR personnel, and anyone in the trucking and logistics sector looking to learn practical insights and tips to help address key HR challenges.

The first webinar in the series is scheduled for April 26 at 12 p.m. and will cover youth in trucking. The webinar will include some of the findings from recent industry surveys on the topic as well as practical insights that can help you better engage young people in your workplace.

“It is critical that trucking employers have a plan in place for the recruitment and retention of young people,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “We are working to provide practical and relevant tips and insights for trucking employers.”

To register for the webinar or to learn more, click here.