STOUFFVILLE, Ont. — More than 100 trucks lined Highway 404 this weekend in memory of trucking industry great, Don Anderson. Anderson, the founder of Don Anderson Haulage based in Stouffville, Ont. passed away on July 1 after a battle with cancer. His funeral was held on Saturday, July 8.

“Trucking was his life,” Anderson’s son, Michael Anderson, told CTV Toronto. “My grandfather was in the trucking industry prior to my dad being there and my dad started with one truck back when he just finished high school and built his business to over a hundred trucks over the years.