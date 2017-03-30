TST Overland Express, Saia join forces

MONTREAL, Que. — TST Overland Express and Saia announced an exclusive partnership today, that is to service both companies’ US-Canada cross-border less-than-truckload (LTL) customers.

According to the deal, Saia will service TST Overland’s LTL freight entering the United States, and TST Overland will service Saia’s LTL freight entering Canada. The two companies have operated as LTL carriers for a combined 179 years.

The partnership is effective May 22, 2017. Cross-border freight will be serviced as usual during the transition period, TST said.

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with Saia,” said Wayne Gruszka, president of TST Overland Express. “Our Canadian customers will benefit from Saia’s extensive network of terminals in the U.S. and, with access to the largest LTL network in Canada, we offer Saia’s US customers unparalleled LTL service in Canada.”

Saia chief customer officer, Ray Ramu added: “We are excited to partner with TST Overland, as our companies are well aligned in that we are both focused on industry leading on-time delivery service and low cargo claims experience for our customers. Saia’s LTL Freight customers will benefit from TST Overland’s extensive cross-border network providing best-in-class LTL service to and from Canada.”