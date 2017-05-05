TTMA hands out safety awards

LAFAYETTE, Ind. –Wabash National and Athens Trailer Operations were repeat winners of the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association’s (TTMA) safety awards.

The awards were given out during the TTMA’s 75th annual convention in Florida on April 26.

Wabash National won two plant safety awards for its operations in Wisconsin and Mexico, which manufacture Walker, Brenner and Bulk brand tank trailers.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by TTMA once again for exemplary safety performance. Safety is our number one value and priority at Wabash National, and this recognition is a testament to the operational excellence our associates deliver every day,” said Dave Hill, vice-president and general manager, Tank Trailers. “I congratulate our entire team for a job well done.”

This was the 11th year Wabash National’s Tank Trailer business has been awarded a plant safety award from TTMA.

Athens Trailer Operations also won its 16th consecutive plant safety award.

“This success is a result of maintaining safety as a core business value, improving our safety culture and the entire team’s commitment to working safely,” said Jake Radish for EnTrans International, parent company of Heil Trailer International. “We are all working towards creating an injury-free workplace through continuous improvement of our safety systems.”

This year marks the 46th presentation of TTMA’s plant safety awards.